Saturday night marked the second night of Phish‘s three at the famed Gorge in Washington State. Throughout the night, Phish alternated between expansive jams that highlighted the majesty of the surroundings, and perfectly placed moments of quiet, reflecting the intimacy that such an isolated venue provides. The blissful jam out of the opening “Carini” and the magnificent “Scents And Subtle Sounds” were highlights, but so were “Swept Away / Steep” and “Mountains in the Mist.” Like so many great Phish shows, this one had both range and depth.