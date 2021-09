Marvel's next big movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, opens in theaters this weekend--and it's projected to break box office records. Deadline reports that Shang-Chi is expected to make between $45 million-$50 million in the US and Canada over the long weekend at 4,200-plus theaters. This would set a new record for Labor Day weekend--and not just during the pandemic but of all time--easily eclipsing the previous record-holder, 2007's Halloween ($30.6 million). As Deadline reminds us, movie studios historically tend to not release new films over the Labor Day weekend. "No one goes to the movies" over the Labor Day weekend, some argue, the site reported.