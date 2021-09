NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After the collapse of the twin towers many people were trapped, with roads and bridges shut down. New Yorkers turned to the river, where mariners jumped into action. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on the lesser-known story of the historic evacuations on the water. Twenty years later, New York Waterway ferry Capt. Richard Thornton is still on the Hudson River. “You always want to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary,” Thornton said. “Every once in a while you’re struck with the horrors you witnessed that day.” Complete Coverage: 9/11 Twenty Years Later On Sept. 11, 2001, on his...