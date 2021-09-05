CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A dry and pleasant start to the new week

By Clayton Stiver
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday definitely was nowhere near as nice as what the last several days have been like. Thanks to a cold front moving in from our west, the region saw plenty of cloud cover along with occasional showers and even a few periods of drizzle. The somewhat gloomy conditions kept highs about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year as many only reached the lower 70s. It is of course a holiday weekend, and one might think we’re following the theme of how Memorial Day panned out, plus the days leading up to the 4th of July which featured cloudy skies and some rain with cooler than normal temperatures. Fortunately this go around, Mother Nature is going to cooperate and give us nice weather to wrap up the holiday stretch on Labor Day. Highs should rebound to around 80 degrees Monday with low humidity and a return to a decent amount of sunshine. By the middle of the week, humidity will become more noticeable, but highs will remain close to seasonable levels, as a few mid-week scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday. The week will close with more fall-like temperatures as highs reach the 70s and nights dip into the brisk 50s.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Southern New Jersey#Ticks#Clear Skies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Some sunshine returns with lower humidity today

Clouds break for some sunshine, breezy and cooler than yesterday. High: 74. Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 72 Low: 50. While there were a few more clouds and it was noticeably warmer and stickier compared to our recent stretch of comfortable weather, we squeezed in a mainly dry Wednesday as we awaited a cold front to sweep through the area overnight. Ahead of that front, there was a line of scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms to around midnight. A quick inch or two of rain caused some localized flooding, due to the saturated ground due to how wet we've been over the last three weeks. And a few stronger storms had some gusty winds. None of these had nothing to do with Hurricane Larry either, which is safely staying 1000 miles off the East Coast of the United States.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

NWS: Widespread damage in Berks not caused by tornado

WYOMISSING, Pa. — It wasn't a tornado but straight-line winds that caused widespread damage in Berks County on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, which will not be conducting a storm survey of the area. From Wyomissing to the Wernersville area, the storm uprooted large trees and blew limbs...
Environmentnashvillesevereweather.com

Dry + Warming Continues into Next Week

It’s a quiet one today. But hey it could be worse right?! The fog has mixed out from this morning leaving us with a beautiful day. High temps reaching the low 80’s and dew points in the mid 50’s. Thanks to the cold front yesterday, highs and lows are staying below average until the weekend. Models have us staying dry today and for the rest of the week plus the weekend. This will stick until early next week.
EnvironmentWFMZ-TV Online

Brighter and drier weather on the way through the weekend

After yet another round of heavy rain, localized flooding, and strong storms, our fourth in less than four weeks if you're counting, many of us are waving the white flag and declaring mercy from Mother Nature. And she's ready to show us some for the rest of the week and through the weekend, with a mainly dry and pleasant stretch of weather through Sunday. Early next week, a front may set up show over the Northeast and Great Lakes, and we may alternate between the cooler and warmer side of that front. And when that front is nearby, a few showers are possible from time to time. However, we look entirely dry through Sunday and any rain next week looks mostly on the lighter and scattered side, with no tropical systems to be concerned about either through next week. We'll be at our coolest on Friday (low 70s) and Friday night (near 50°), and at our warmest Sunday and Monday and perhaps again Wednesday, with highs inching past 80 degrees each afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy