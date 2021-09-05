A dry and pleasant start to the new week

Sunday definitely was nowhere near as nice as what the last several days have been like. Thanks to a cold front moving in from our west, the region saw plenty of cloud cover along with occasional showers and even a few periods of drizzle. The somewhat gloomy conditions kept highs about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year as many only reached the lower 70s. It is of course a holiday weekend, and one might think we’re following the theme of how Memorial Day panned out, plus the days leading up to the 4th of July which featured cloudy skies and some rain with cooler than normal temperatures. Fortunately this go around, Mother Nature is going to cooperate and give us nice weather to wrap up the holiday stretch on Labor Day. Highs should rebound to around 80 degrees Monday with low humidity and a return to a decent amount of sunshine. By the middle of the week, humidity will become more noticeable, but highs will remain close to seasonable levels, as a few mid-week scattered showers or a thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday. The week will close with more fall-like temperatures as highs reach the 70s and nights dip into the brisk 50s.