Suspect taken into custody after potentially armed threat in Mason County

Police say a suspect is in custody and facing felony assault charges in Mason County.

Police made the arrest after searching for Bret Cooper, a 46-year-old Indiana man, in Amber Township Sunday night.

First responders were dispatched around 5 p.m. Sunday on reports of an assault involving a man pulling a knife and a machete on a woman.

According to authorities, there was also a reported assault in the parking lot of a Home Depot located on US 10 and Brye Road.

As deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot from the parking lot and police set up a perimeter.

Mason County Sheriff's deputies found the suspect just after 11 p.m. Sunday hiding in the area of Brye Road and first Street.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Cooper is lodged in the Mason County Jail on charges of Felony Assault, Domestic Violence and Illegal Entry.

He's also wanted on felony meth possession warrants out of MSP Cadillac and Indiana.

