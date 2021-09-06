CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Here's How Constantine Leaves the Team in the Season 6 Finale

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, John Constantine's (Matt Ryan) took a tragic turn as his obsession with getting the Fountain of Imperium to restore his magic backfired. Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) was able to manipulate Constantine, getting him connected to the Fountain only to then poison him all as part of the antagonist's larger plan to end humanity. However, while Constantine died death wasn't exactly the end for the fan-favorite character. Here's how Constantine said goodbye to the Legends in the Season 6 finale, "The Fungus Amongous".

