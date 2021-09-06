DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Here's How Constantine Leaves the Team in the Season 6 Finale

SpongeBob SquarePants fans can finally stream the latest episodes of the show. Paramount+ included Season 12 on the service this week. People are pumped to watch the adventures of the little yellow sponge with their families as we cruise into this weekend. Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS have made no secret of their plans for SpongeBob in the coming years. The spinoffs have already begun to materialize in the form of The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral. Kids and older fans alike have been happy to watch more of the character in whatever form he comes in. There have been theatrical films like Sponge on the Run along with animated offerings. It's been decades now and nothing seems to slow SpongeBob down. Now, you can see where the TV show is at now on Paramount+ for yourself.