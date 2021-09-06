Gov. Hochul signs Major Disaster Declaration request to get federal funds for Ida recovery

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a Major Disaster Declaration request on Sunday so New York can get federal help with recovering from Ida.



Hochul announced that the state racked over $50 million in damages to public properties and infrastructure - shattering the $30 million threshold to file for a federal disaster relief.

Included in the damages were 1,200 homes that have serious impacts from the storm.

The governor says dramatic actions need to be taken to improve New York City's infrastructure to prevent damages to happen again in the event of future weather disasters.