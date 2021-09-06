CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul signs Major Disaster Declaration request to get federal funds for Ida recovery

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYuv9_0bncClNu00

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a Major Disaster Declaration request on Sunday so New York can get federal help with recovering from Ida.

Hochul announced that the state racked over $50 million in damages to public properties and infrastructure - shattering the $30 million threshold to file for a federal disaster relief.

Included in the damages were 1,200 homes that have serious impacts from the storm.

The governor says dramatic actions need to be taken to improve New York City's infrastructure to prevent damages to happen again in the event of future weather disasters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Disaster#Disaster Declaration#Gov#Disaster Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy