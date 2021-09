Clear skies and a light southeast breeze will combine to make another ideal evening for those wishing to venture out. Temperatures are exected to cool into the 60s by the late evening hours before dipping into the lower sixties by daybreak. A southeasterly breeze will begin to pull in warmer and more humid air from the south sending temperatures to near 90 degrees Friday afternoon while heat index values work into the middle 90s. Expect temperatures to soar into the lower 90s each day over the weekend while heat index values reach the middle to upper 90s each day. Get ready for a very warm finish to the week and a very hot weekend.