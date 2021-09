We are excited to welcome our 1st-8th grade students back for a second week of school, and we look forward to welcoming our PreK and Kindergarten students back on Thursday. Laptops Assigned Tomorrow: We will begin assigning students laptops tomorrow. Students who have had their parent/guardian complete and sign the related form and the $25 fee (or who have requested assistance) will be granted the ability to take their laptops home. All other students will be required to leave their technology in the building until the form has been completed and the fee has been paid (or financial support requested).