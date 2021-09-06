CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows officers plunge underwater into flooded basement to rescue toddler, family

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WPIX) — Officers desperately tried to get into a basement apartment in Queens, New York, where a toddler and his parents drowned during Hurricane Ida. The New York Police Department released video Sunday that shows one officer struggling to make his way through chest-deep waters in a hallway. The officer is also seen reaching into the murky water, then submerging himself into the water and coming back up with what appeared to be a bag of clothes.

