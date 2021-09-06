CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs

By Praveen Menon
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30L07y_0bncC0B800

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for a third day in a row on Monday, ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions would be eased in most of the country.

All new cases were in Auckland, the epicentre of the current outbreak, and took the total number of infections to 821, the health ministry said in a statement.

The government is set to decide on Monday whether coronavirus restrictions enforced in the country will be eased.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Third Day#Curbs#Infectious Diseases#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthkfgo.com

New Zealand COVID-19 cases drop for second day amid lockdowns

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s government on Tuesday reported that new COVID-19 cases fell for a second day, down to 49, amid the tight lockdown the country undertook during the latest outbreak this month. The total number of cases in the outbreak, which broke a six-month period with no cases,...
Public HealthVoice of America

New Zealand Eases National COVID-19 Lockdown, Auckland to Stay Closed

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday the government will ease the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, while the nation’s largest city – the epicenter of the latest outbreak – will remain closed for two more weeks. At a news briefing, Ardern said that beginning August 31 most of the country...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australian doctors warn of risks to hospitals once COVID-19 curbs ease

SYDNEY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian doctors on Thursday warned the country's hospitals are not ready to cope with the government's reopening plans, even with higher vaccination rates, as some states prepare to move from a virus suppression strategy to living with COVID-19. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said the health system was in danger of being locked into a "permanent cycle of crisis" and has called for new modelling to check if staffing levels in hospitals can withstand an expected surge in cases when lockdown rules ease.
Retailkdal610.com

Thailand to ease COVID-19 retail, restaurant curbs

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will ease COVID-19 restrictions on retail and dining, its COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday. A spokeswoman for the task force did not say when the restrictions would be eased. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)
Public HealthMetro International

New Zealand says fall in COVID-19 cases shows Delta lockdown working

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand reported a drop in new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, which authorities said was a sign that a nationwide lockdown was helping to limit spread of the infectious Delta variant. Barring a few cases in February, New Zealand had been largely free of coronavirus until the Delta...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Victoria state reports 246 local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state on Tuesday reported 246 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities struggle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. Of the new cases, 90 are linked to the current outbreak, the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand eases virus curbs in areas beyond Auckland

WELLINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand will ease COVID-19 curbs in all regions outside its biggest city of Auckland from midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference. Schools, offices and businesses can now operate with social distancing rules in place as the regions’ alert level...
Public Healthkfgo.com

Sydney to set out roadmap for easing COVID-19 curbs even as cases rise

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Authorities will announce plans on Thursday to bring Sydney out of an extended COVID-19 lockdown, with fully vaccinated residents to be freed from stay-home orders by the end of October, local media reported. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian had initially pursued a COVID-zero strategy to...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Britain records 167 new deaths from COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 167 new deaths from COVID-19 which occurred within 28 days of a positive test for the disease, down from 191 recorded the previous day, daily government figures showed on Thursday. The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 38,013, down slightly from 38,975 on Wednesday.
Telegraph

Welcome to Denmark, where Covid is 'over'

No wonder many Brits are still anxious about Covid. More than 41,000 positive tests for the virus were reported in the UK on Monday September 6. There has been talk of a “firebreak” at half term – a partial lockdown, perhaps. Schools are operating with twice-weekly testing, air-con and myriad hand gel stations. The debate over who to vaccinate next rages fiercely: should it be a third, booster jab for the elderly or do we want 12 to 15-year-olds to line up? Meanwhile, the University of Cambridge is estimating only 30 per cent of the population has been infected so far. It’s worrying stuff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy