Man Shot Several Times in Paterson on Saturday Morning

SHOOTING IN THE AREA OF 12th AVENUE AND EAST 22nd STREET IN PATERSON. Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announces that on September 4, 2021, at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Paterson Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the area of East 22nd Street and 12th Avenue in Paterson. Upon their arrival, officers located a male victim, age twenty-two from Paterson, who had been shot multiple times.