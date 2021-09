EDWARDSVILLE – The Eureka Wildcats struck gold at the Tiger Classic for the first time since 2017 and it came at the expense of the Edwardsville Tigers. Trying to win their tournament championship for the first time since 2016, the Tigers lost 30-28, 20-25, 25-23 to the Wildcats in the title match inside Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon in Edwardsville.