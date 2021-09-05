Details on Lifting of Boil Water Advisory in Jersey City & Hoboken

Boil Water Advisory Lifted for Jersey City and Hoboken. Laboratory Tests Confirm Water Meets All Safe Drinking Water Standards. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and SUEZ have lifted the boil water advisory for Jersey City and Hoboken as of 5:37 pm this afternoon. Water quality tests were taken on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 following the repair of the aqueduct wall that was damaged by Tropical Storm Ida. The results of the tests were analyzed by a certified laboratory that confirmed that the water meets all safe drinking water standards.