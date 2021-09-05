CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jersey City, NJ

Details on Lifting of Boil Water Advisory in Jersey City & Hoboken

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoil Water Advisory Lifted for Jersey City and Hoboken. Laboratory Tests Confirm Water Meets All Safe Drinking Water Standards. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and SUEZ have lifted the boil water advisory for Jersey City and Hoboken as of 5:37 pm this afternoon. Water quality tests were taken on Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 following the repair of the aqueduct wall that was damaged by Tropical Storm Ida. The results of the tests were analyzed by a certified laboratory that confirmed that the water meets all safe drinking water standards.

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Heaters#Water Quality#Hoboken Laboratory Tests#Environmental Services#Dep#Suez#Mysuezwater Com#Twitter Suez Water Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans -- close to two-thirds of the American workforce -- and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy