Let’s Stop at the Morgue (Crowd Funding)

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe films follows Jackie (Ken May), a morgue worker in a small town. Jackie’s personal life, is one of chaos and violence! With more than half of the bodies coming through the morgue, is by his helping hand. This killer may think he’s going about his murders under the radar, but a small town disgraced Detective (Shane Ryan) is hot on his trail.

Theater & Dancehorrorsociety.com

Roastmasterpiece Theatre: The Cult of Frankenstein (Crowd Funding)

“Roastmasterpiece Theatre” is a new movie-riffing show inspired by Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Rifftrax…but we will riff on horror and exploitation movies that we create ourselves!. “Roastmasterpiece Theatre” is a spin-off show from “Tromasterpiece Theatre”, and will retain the same puppet characters, set, and riffing style, but we will...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Val Has THE POWER in This New Shudder Release

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, THE POWER from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release THE POWER on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on September 21, 2021. Written and...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Beyond Dark Dreams (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. I never know what is going to show up in the mail box but sometimes I get something I was never expecting and it straight up knocks my socks off. Yea, I’m in my mid-30s and said knock my socks off. Anyway, sometime ago my friend over a Nekroshark hit me up with a press release for the upcoming indie horror flick Beyond Dark Dreams from director Joseph Russio.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Bloody Summer Camp (Review)

Rating – 3.5/5. I remember watching a few of the Friday the 13th flicks on cable when I was a kid. That was my introduction to slashers. While most people were lucky enough to see them at a drive-in or renting them from the video store, my introduction was a cut to hell Friday the 13th part 2 and Part 8 cable cut that I watched late at night with my grandmother. Since then I went crazy with slashers. I was constantly renting them from my local video store Dewey’s Video when I wasn’t finding them in the wild to add to my collection.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Demented (Review)

Director – Nigel Hartwell (Insight of Evil, Suburban Madness) Starring – Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp, Ugly Sweater Party), Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th, Leaf Blower Massacre 2), and Bret Hart (Trailer Park Boys: Jail Shorts, Corner Gas Animated) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 1/5. What I love about indie...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Frightening Trailer for the Haunted House Horror Film NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE

Netflix is going to be unloading a new cool-looking haunted house horror movie just in time for the Halloween season titled No One Gets Out Alive, and I love that title for a horror movie! This frightening film centers around an immigrant named Ambar who is in search of the American dream, but when she's forced to take a room in a boarding house, she finds herself in a nightmare she can't escape.
Retailhorrorsociety.com

Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray 10/26

The viral social media hit Megan Is Missing arrives on Blu-ray™ October 26 from Lionsgate. This terrifying cautionary tale from writer-director Michael Goi (Mary, “American Horror Storry”) about the dangers of online communication stars Amber Perkins, Rachel Quinn, and Dean Waite. Megan Is Missing will be available on Blu-ray™ on online retailers for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows (Review)

Creator(s) – BenDavid Grabinski (Cost of Living, Enormous), Ned Kandel (Chris Cross, Are You Afraid of the Dark?), and D.J. MacHale (The Wonderful World of Disney, ABC Afterschool Specials) Starring – Bryce Gheisar (Walk the Prank, Wonder), Malia Baker (The Flash, The Twilight Zone), and Beatrice Kitsos (Child’s Play, The...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Review: Digital Thunderdome’s BAD CANDY Makes a Great Movie

Halloween season has official begun (right?) and hopefully ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ will see horror fans with their asses in movie theaters, watching a bunch of twenty-somethings get murdered by a variety of dastardly devils. One such movie, Digital Thunderdome and Black Triad Entertainment Group’s BAD CANDY, is starting a limited theatrical release tomorrow – and it’s a title that you want to add to your must see list. When it comes to Halloween themed movies, atmosphere and mood are incredibly important and BAD CANDY perfectly encompasses everything we love and hope for in a flick that takes place right after Mischief Night. I want to live there, in the world created in BAD CANDY. Sure, creatures of the night potentially butchering me on an hourly basis is a bummer, but I found myself jealous of the fact that the cast and crew of BAD CANDY got to live in the world co-directed by Scott Hansen and Desiree Connell and that I only get to be there as an observer.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

THE LAST FRANKENSTEIN Rises This Halloween Season

AMSTERDAM, NY – Gila Films announces their debut feature film, the horror movie “The Last Frankenstein”, will be premiering via the Underground Cinema Film Festival out of Dublin, Ireland, on September 3rd, to be followed by its theatrical premiere at the historic Proctor’s Theatre in Schenectady, NY, on October 23rd, in time for the Halloween season. Additional screenings are being planned.
Comicshorrorsociety.com

MIMICRY FREAKS Comes to DVD & Digital on October 19th

MIMICRY FREAKS is coming to DVD & Digital on October 19, 2021 from Bayview Entertainment. Synopsis: One morning, a man named Fuma wakes up in bed deep within a forest when suddenly he is attacked by a traditional Japanese warrior monster known as a Namahage. Meanwhile, a wedding planner is taking a couple and the bride’s father to a wedding ceremony hall in the forest for the rehearsal. However, their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere and the fact that the bride’s father is unhappy to soon have an anti-nuclear activist as a son-in-law quickly turns out to be the smallest problem for everyone involved. Mimicry Freaks is a gory and disturbing tale certain to chill you to the bone. In Japanese with English subtitles.
TV & Videosrue-morgue.com

Trailer and poster revealed for Netflix’s haunted-house chiller “NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE”

The adaptation of the novel by the author of THE RITUAL premieres later this month. Netflix releases NO ONE GETS OUT ALIVE September 29. Directed by Santiago Menghini and written by Jon Croker and Fernanda Coppel from the book by Adam Nevill, with Andy Serkis and THE RITUAL and THE NIGHT HOUSE director David Bruckner among the executive producers, it stars Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca (ALONE), David Figlioli, David Barrera and Moronke Akinola. The synopsis: “Ambar [Rodlo] is embarking on her American Dream after years spent dutifully tending to her terminally ill mother in Mexico. She arrives in Cleveland illegally, with very little money and unsuitable clothing for what’s expected to be the coldest winter on record. After finding cash-in-hand work at a local garment factory, she rents the cheapest room available from Red [Menchaca] in a near-derelict boarding house. Kept awake by the other tenants’ sobbing, disturbing nightmares and strange unearthly noises echoing from the basement, Ambar begins to wonder exactly who–or what–lives inside the house with them. Soon it becomes clear that Ambar has walked into a trap, one where she will soon be introduced to the evil that has been lurking in the basement. Ambar must fight to escape her living nightmare, but in a house where no one listens to the screams, will she ever get out alive?”
Movieshorrorsociety.com

31 arrives on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target 10/26

From beloved cult director Rob Zombie comes the new re-release of his spine-tingling carnival of horrors, 31, arriving October 26 on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Target. Written, directed, and produced by Zombie, 31 is a fiendish Halloween horror-gore romp set in 1976, in which five happy-go-lucky carnies on a cross-country road trip are kidnapped and hunted by murderous clowns in an escape room-style hideaway in the middle of nowhere. With an ensemble cast that includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Richard Brake, Jane Carr, and Malcolm McDowell, 31 is tailor-made for diehard horror fans and Rob Zombie acolytes. Featuring brand-new reconceived artwork from award-winning graphic artist Vance Kelly, 31 will be available on Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook at Target for the suggested retail price of $21.99.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

THE OLD WAYS Comes to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray This October

Christopher Alender’s spellbinding horror hit THE OLD WAYS, described as “the greatest exorcism movie since The Exorcist” (Film Threat), comes to Digital, DVD and Blu-ray this October!. Special features on the DVD/Blu-ray include BTS Documentary – The Old Ways: A Look Beyond (Blu-ray exclusive), Director & Writer Commentary, Storyboard Comparisons...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Trailer 2 for THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 – In Theaters and On Demand October 1st

Join The Addams Family as they embark on one twisted road trip in the new trailer for THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2. Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.

Comments / 0

