CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

How Much HP Does A BMW M3 Still Make After 173,000 Miles?

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about old cars we always reference the power and performance figures that the manufacturer quoted out when the car was new. But how many of those horses are still prancing around 20 or 30 years later, and how many are ready for the glue factory?. To find...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Cars#Bmw M3#Hp#Christian#E46#S54
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
CarsTop Speed

These Cars Pack The Smallest V-8 Engines Ever Put In a Road-Going Vehicle

For as long as most of us can remember, V-8 engines are associated with big power and big displacement. Although this is true for most of them, there are those that don’t share their bigger counterparts’ performance capabilities. Nevertheless, some of these engines pack a surprising amount of punch for their size. On top of that, you can find a lot of them in some pretty epic vehicles.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
CarsGear Patrol

One of the Most Iconic 1990s Sports Cars Is Coming Back

This week is Monterey Car Week. And we got a surprise announcement from Acura. The Integra — the brand's iconic front-wheel-drive sports coupe — will return next year. It was last sold as the Acura RSX in America and went out of production in 2006. The sporty Type R version — regarded by many as one of the best handling front-wheel-drive ever — made our 50 most influential cars list and fetches bonkers prices on Bring a Trailer.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dodge Charger Hellcat Track Car's Snapped Wheel Shows Why Quality Parts Matter

A wheel failure will put you off the track in short order, so it pays to spend money where it counts. Wheels are one of the most important parts of a car, but also one that we don't always think about as a safety critical component. Lose a wheel and you'll quickly know about it, though—whether you're on the road or the track. The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat recently learned this lesson the hard way, as shared by Deviate Motoring on Facebook.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Next Ford Mustang Will Be A Poster-Worthy Sports Car

The world might be turning towards EVs, hybrids, and eco-friendly SUVs, but there is still a massive global market for sports cars. In fact, sports car sales are so good that some manufacturers can't keep up with demand, and with new models such as the Nissan Z and the highly anticipated Toyota GR 86 hitting showroom floors, there has never been a better time to buy your dream car. The legendary Ford Mustang, which has been around for over half a century, continues to be one of the best-selling sports cars in America, and Ford has voiced its commitment to developing new sports cars. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the media at the Monterey Car Week about the future of the Mustang, and it sounds rather exciting.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang 767 Edition Mach 1 Is More Powerful Than A Shelby GT500

Depending on where you buy a Ford Mustang, you won't necessarily be getting the same bang for your buck. The Mustang Mach 1 is evidence of this; it made its European debut last year and while this may have pleased Mustang fans in that region, they have to make do with a detuned version of the Coyote V8 engine. But a Mustang tuner called Clive Sutton decided that the UK deserved a more powerful Mach 1 after all. That's why the company has revealed this, the 767 Edition Mustang Mach 1. In case you're wondering, yes, the '767' in the name equates to the amount of horsepower this special edition of the Mustang has on tap.
CarsBMW BLOG

How Does the BMW i4 40’s Value Compare to its Competitors?

When BMW first announced the BMW i4 40, it was met with some surprising optimism. Sure, it looks funky — thanks to its irradiated beaver styling — but its specs and price are quite encouraging. It’s absolutely in line with its competition, in terms of power, range, and cost. So let’s compare the BMW i4 40’s on-paper resume and see how it compares to the other EVs in the same price range.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Don't Panic, but Someone Just Paid $56,000 for a 1987 Chevy Camaro

Sales for the new Chevrolet Camaro may be in, as my colleague recently put it, a "death spiral" but demand for clean IROCs from the '80s appears to be strong. If you need proof, just look at this 1987 Camaro Z/28 IROC-Z that just sold on Bring a Trailer for $56,000. For perspective, that's more than what you'd pay for a brand new, loaded-up Camaro 2SS and just eight grand shy of a base ZL1. But look a little closer—and think a little bigger—and the idea that a 34-year-old Camaro can be worth that much is saner than it seems.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

UPDATE: Ford Bronco Buyers Love Manuals: 15 Percent Order Stick Shift

Update: The original source for this Bronco information was slightly off. In an email to Motor1, a Ford representative clarified that approximately 15 percent of new Bronco orders are for manual transmissions, which is still very impressive. Breaking it down further, two-door Bronco orders are indeed showing a 25-percent take-rate for manuals.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This 1,000-HP BMW M8 Is A Stunning New Creation

The BMW M8 is one of the finest GT sports cars out there, but as good as it is, some people want. . We're still waiting to see what BMW itself has planned for the car, but if you can't wait and want to get your Bimmer tuned, someone like Steve Dinan would be the ideal choice to do that.
CarsMilton Daily Standard

Test Drive: All-new BMW M3

This week, it’s another BMW we’re driving, this time the new generation 2021 M3 that arrives with a six-speed manual transmission, four-doors, enhanced kidney grille and 473-horsepower under the hood. Similar to sibling and all-new M4, which is identical except for its two-door design, the M3 in this high performance build is a true “driver’s car,” relying on spectacular power and driving aptitude.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M3 Competition drag races 650 HP Nissan Silvia S15

Ever since the new M3 Competition was unveiled, it’s had to prove itself against a wide range of models. Normally, everyone would be interested in how the new M car would perform against its traditional rivals, such as the C63 AMG, Audi RS4, and Alfa Romeo Giulia QV. However, with this new model, things have been a bit different, with comparisons between the M3 and even some tuned classics.
CarsPistonheads

BMW M3 (E46) | The Brave Pill

Some classics have been knocking around for long enough to have historical value charts that look like sine waves, but more modern ones tend to follow the graph most favoured by populist statisticians - the bathtub curve. This means a sharpish decline as depreciation humbles what would have been an originally lofty price tag, some wilderness years bumping along the bottom and then, as hype builds and spectacle lenses grow pinker, a sudden rise, often one that takes the car beyond its original cost when new.
CarsBMW BLOG

Oletha Coupe is a BMW Z8-Inspied Coupe with an E92 M3 GTS Engine

What if you had the chance to make your perfect BMW? You could start with any chassis, custom design your perfect body shape, stuff whichever BMW engine you want under the hood, and give it a proper manual transmission. Sounds incredible, right? That’s exactly what Smit Engineering Vehicles (SVE) did, with the Oletha.
CarsCarscoops

Over 40% Of 2021 Corvette C8 Models Sold Have Been Convertibles

Chevrolet will end production of the 2021 Corvette C8 this week before turning its attention to the 2022 model and confirmed that no less than 26,216 units were built for 2021. Almost half of them have been Convertibles. Speaking during the National Corvette Museum’s recent 27th Anniversary celebrations, Corvette product...
CarsBMW BLOG

VIDEO: G80 BMW M3 with Manual Transmission Reviewed by Hagerty

Most of the BMW M3 reviews we see are of the Competition model. It’s the most powerful, the fastest, and, honestly, the best. However, the standard model does have one major advantage over the Competition model for many enthusiasts — a manual transmission. In this new review from Hagerty, we get to see what the manual M3 is like to drive and even what it’s like to drift.

Comments / 0

Community Policy