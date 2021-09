TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One of Zoo Miami’s recent additions has finally made its exhibit debut. According to the South Florida zoo, it welcomed a baby slender-horned gazelle on Aug. 21. The calf, named Bubba, has been in seclusion with its parents to give it time to properly bond and ensure it had a healthy start to life. But on Friday, the calf took its first steps on the habitat with its parents.