Gwinnett County’s first homeless shelter is set to officially open Tuesday. HomeFirst Gwinnett: The Resting Spot will cater to women, moms and their children. “Homelessness is a complex and tragic problem. Gwinnett County is fortunate to have a partner like HomeFirst Gwinnett on the frontlines addressing this issue,” said Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “In our County, and often out-of-sight, there are an estimated 8,000 to 10,0000 people experiencing homelessness. Using a holistic approach, the shelter will provide a stable place to stay and connect people experiencing homelessness with the resources and services they need to get back on their feet.”