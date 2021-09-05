Q&A: What you need to know as school year begins

As a second school year begins amid the spread of a deadly pandemic, questions loom over what this year will bring as coronavirus cases rise due to the delta variant. In August, Scarsdale school administrators announced plans for reopening with vaccination and testing requirements for school staff, a masking mandate indoors for all students, employees and visitors, and an entirely new rubric for when it would be necessary to quarantine. To help inform parents on what to expect from the upcoming school year, the Inquirer asked administrators several questions about the district’s 2021-22 COVID-19 risk mitigation plan. “On Sept. 2, Gov. Kathy Hochul released new guidance for school reopening.”