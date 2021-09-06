CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Momoa Debuts Aquaman’s New Costume

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa has debuted the new and darker suit his Arthur Curry will be donning in James Wan’s currently filming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. “Second round. New suit. More action” promises Momoa with the suit retaining the basic style, sans fins and gloves, but switches it out to a different and much darker color scheme along with more armor plating. Wan himself subs this Arthur’s “stealth suit” – Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability.

www.darkhorizons.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Temuera Morrison
Person
James Wan
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Momoa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaman#Atlantean#The Atlantean Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Admits He Doesn't Go To The Gym

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.
MoviesComicBook

Aquaman 2 Director Shares Surprising First Look at Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master

The long-awaited sequel to DC's mega-hit Aquaman is finally in production, and director James Wan is getting out ahead of any leaks by showing off some first looks at the film's stars. Over Labor Day Weekend, Wan shared two new photos of Jason Momoa's titular hero from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, revealing the new suits that he'll be wearing in the film. Early Tuesday morning, Wan took to Instagram to reveal the first look at Patrick Wilson's Orm, aka the Ocean Master, who doesn't look at all like you'd expect.
MoviesMovieWeb

First Photo of Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Revealed by James Wan

Our first look at Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been revealed. Currently in production for a 2022 release, the upcoming sequel brings back Momoa to reprise his role as the titular superhero. James Wan is also back in the director's chair after helming the first Aquaman in 2018, and deep into the new movie's production, the director has shared two photos unveiling Momoa as he'll appear as Arthur Curry in two different suits. You can check them out below.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Briefs : Sarandon, Friel, Aquaman 2, Sniff, MIB 4, more Sopranos movies

Country music drama “Monarch”, set to air on FOX next January, will star Susan Saranadon and Anna Friel as the founder and heir to a music dynasty that’s threatening to crumble around them. [More…]. Director James Wan has unveiled a look at Arthur Curry’s new ‘suit’, as well as Patrick...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Patrick Wilson y un look impresionante para Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Patrick Wilson gave life to Snake, also know as Ocean Master, in the first installment of the franchise Aquaman, which has a Jason Momoa in the leading role of Arthur Curry. The hero and Snake they are half siblings. Ocean Master has 100% Atlantean blood, while the father of Arthur, is a surface human, which means that Aquaman he is mestizo. The heirs to Throne of Atlantis they resolved their differences violently in the first film. How will the sequel find them?
MoviesDen of Geek

Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa’s New Suit Makes Big Changes to Hero’s Look

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the King of Atlantis return for another adventure next year. It’s a no-brainer after the first Aquaman movie scored the DCEU its first billion-dollar box office take, making the Jason Momoa superhero vehicle the highest grossing DC movie of all time. It’s a bit of a Cinderella story considering that before the massive success of the movie, Aquaman was often the butt of jokes for being the DC hero who talks to fish. Of course, when an actor as charismatic (and imposing) as Momoa is wearing the suit, he’s no joke at all.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Jason Momoa Reveals New ‘Aquaman’ Sequel ‘Stealth Suit’ on Instagram

In the latest “Aquaman” sequel tease for fans, star Jason Momoa revealed the character’s new, upgraded suit via a slideshow and story posted to the actor’s official Instagram account on Sunday. The suit, which will be featured in the forthcoming DCEU sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is a dark-blue...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Aquaman 2 director shares his new Aquaman suit

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan shared an image of the costume that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will wear on Instagram. Wan, who directed the first Aquaman and is also at the beginning of the second movie, shared two photos of Momoa wearing two separate Aquaman outfits. The first photo shows Momoa in the costume from the first movie.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Aquaman Cosplayer Perfectly Captures Jason Momoa's Underwater Look

Fandom expresses itself in many different ways, but one of the more unique ways folks show their love for their given fandom is via cosplay. No matter how intricate the cosplay, the fan who put it together is showing their love for their selected fandom. And while most homemade cosplays are inexpensive and can even look like they were thrown together haphazardly, some cosplayers spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to perfect their look.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Aquaman 2’ BTS Photo Reveals Patrick Wilson’s Drastic New Orm Look

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Patrick Wilson’s scruffy new look as Orm. James Wan is currently hard at work bringing Aquaman 2 to life after the first film smashed critical and commercial expectations in the Winter of 2018. The sequel is set to bring most of the first film’s main players back, including Patrick Wilson, who starred as Orm, the former King of Atlantis. The last time we saw Orm, he was imprisoned by his half-brother Arthur Curry after his crimes against Atlantis came to light.
Moviesepicstream.com

DC Fans React to Patrick Wilson's Drastic Physical Transformation for Aquaman 2

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We learned a few days ago that the new King of Atlantis Arthur Curry will be undergoing some major changes in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as actor Jason Momoa was the first to unveil his DC character's new and improved suit for the sequel on social media. Ditching the comic-accurate orange and green colors, Aquaman will now be donning a much more subdued suit that still looks pretty badass.
Movieskiss951.com

Patrick Wilson Nails ‘Cast Away’ Impression with ‘Aquaman’ Director

Patrick Wilson looked completely unrecognizable in a photo that Aquaman director James Wan shared to his Instagram account yesterday (September 7). In the photo, the 48-year-old actor is shirtless, flashing his very toned and tanned torso while sporting an unkempt beard and a heavily weathered pair of pants as he stood next to the filmmaker.
EntertainmentPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Getting Hyped Up By Zack Snyder’s Justice League Hitting DVD Is Exactly The Video DC Fans Need Right Now

Easily, one of the most vocal champions from the Justice League cast on behalf of the Release the Snyder Cut campaign was the king of the oceans, Jason Momoa. The action star remains incredibly dedicated to Zack Snyder, who cast him as Arthur Curry and essentially handed the actor the biggest franchise role of his career. And Momoa knew that the version that had been released into theaters was not Snyder’s true vision. So during a press day on behalf of Momoa’s upcoming film, Dune, I showed him a physical copy of the 4K copy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and his enthusiastic response is captured above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy