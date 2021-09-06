Momoa Debuts Aquaman’s New Costume
Jason Momoa has debuted the new and darker suit his Arthur Curry will be donning in James Wan’s currently filming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. “Second round. New suit. More action” promises Momoa with the suit retaining the basic style, sans fins and gloves, but switches it out to a different and much darker color scheme along with more armor plating. Wan himself subs this Arthur’s “stealth suit” – Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability.www.darkhorizons.com
