55% of Americans looking for a new job

Black Americans are bearing the brunt of the disappointing job numbers for August, which shows the number of new jobs added came in significantly less than predicted. According to CNBC, employers across the U.S. added just 235,000 in the month, despite predictions that more than 700,000 jobs would be added. The unemployment rate dropped 0.2% due to the new numbers. However, when adjusted by race, the unemployment rate for Black Americans grew from 8.2% in July to 8.8% this month.