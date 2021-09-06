CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
55% of Americans looking for a new job

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

The coronavirus pandemic massively disrupted Americans’ working lives, and a new Bankrate survey suggests that it’s causing many of them this Labor Day to now re-evaluate what they want out of their careers. Most Americans (55 percent) who are either employed or looking for a job — what economists would...

