FIFA

Uruguay wins, Colombia draws in troubled round of qualifiers

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay and Colombia added key points in South American qualifying for the World Cup on a day overshadowed by the shocking suspension of the superclasico between Brazil and Argentina because of COVID-19 protocols. The Uruguayans thrashed eighth-place Bolivia 4-2 at home to move into fourth place with 12 points after eight matches. Colombia had a 1-1 draw at Paraguay. FIFA will decide the future of the qualifier between competition-leading Brazil and second-place Argentina. Their match was stopped after 7 minutes with a 0-0 score after local authorities tried to remove three England-based Argentina players who they said should have been in quarantine rather than playing in Sao Paulo.

