Sunday Links: How Berkeley Defines a Shadow Could Upend Future Housing Plans

Large shadows are often thought to worsen the quality of life — which is why Berkeley’s mission to explicitly define such a cast could change future housing plans. After more than two years of meetings, a city subcommittee is now tasked with writing a set of standards put forth in 2020 for these kinds of shadows; several key items, such as a definition of “density” and rules for shadows or views, are still up for debate; Berkeley is set to build 9,000 new housing units over the next decade... and shadows could well hinder the City from reaching that goal. [Berkeleyside]