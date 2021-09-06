CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Sunday Links: How Berkeley Defines a Shadow Could Upend Future Housing Plans

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge shadows are often thought to worsen the quality of life — which is why Berkeley’s mission to explicitly define such a cast could change future housing plans. After more than two years of meetings, a city subcommittee is now tasked with writing a set of standards put forth in 2020 for these kinds of shadows; several key items, such as a definition of “density” and rules for shadows or views, are still up for debate; Berkeley is set to build 9,000 new housing units over the next decade... and shadows could well hinder the City from reaching that goal. [Berkeleyside]

sfist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ktvu#Abc7#The Dixie Fire#Mercury News#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's ATF nominee withdraws amid bipartisan pushback

On Thursday pulled the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after Republicans unified to oppose the pick and one independent senator expressed reservations. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed Thursday morning that the White House would withdraw Chipman's nomination. Biden,...
San Jose, CAABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy