UConn football coach Randy Edsall to step down at season’s end

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall, whose teams have won just six games since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, announced on Sunday he will retire at the end of the season. Edsall, 63, went 74-70 at Connecticut during his first go-around from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into the bowl subdivision and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010. “While the program has been unable to recapture that level of success on the field during Randy’s second stint as our head football coach, the decision to retire at the end of the season was made by Randy,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. Edsall was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season. His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after a Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team. UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross, an FCS opponent.

www.bostonglobe.com

College Sports247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit eyes potential trap game for UCLA

Chip Kelly and UCLA football are the toast of the town after two games. The Bruins showcased an explosive, powerful run game in a 44-10 win over Hawaii in Week Zero. Then, they handled LSU on Saturday to improve to 2-0. The 38-27 win over Ed Orgeron and the Tigers is one of the most impressive wins on Kelly’s UCLA resume.

