Ten years ago, I had an abortion in Louisville, Kentucky. This was a terrible place to go through the most upsetting event of my life. Highways there are littered with giant billboards covered in biblical verses and photos of foetuses, and cars are decorated with bumper sticker stating that having an abortion is a direct route to hell. I was studying for a PhD at the time and some of my cohort gave up their Saturdays to escort vulnerable women from the car park to the clinic, past protesters who waved signs that read “murderer” and splattered them in fake blood.