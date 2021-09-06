We Still Can't Get Over Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's Looks at the 'Dune' Premiere
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet attended the premiere of Dune at the 78th Venice Film Festival this weekend in stunning outfits that were the talk of the internet. The 25-year-old actor, who recently confirmed her relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, donned a custom Balmain leather gown paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and an emerald BVLGARI necklace. “The bespoke leather gown was crafted using an exact model of the star’s bust, taking full advantage of the Balmain atelier and the house’s artisanal tradition,” Balmain shared on Instagram. Conceptualized by her long-time stylist Law Roach, Zendaya’s overall ensemble was inspired by the 19th-century Italian marble statue, Undine Rising from the Fountain — hence the wet-look.hypebae.com
