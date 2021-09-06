We Still Can't Get Over Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's Looks at the 'Dune' Premiere

The Spider-Man franchise has a lot to answer for in terms of celebrity romances. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst started the trend in the early Noughties (and gifted the world with that memorable upside-down kiss, recreated by fellow ’00s icons Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson on The OC), before Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield picked up the torch, dating for years while playing the Marvel hero and Oscorp intern Gwen Stacy in the blockbuster films. And while British Vogue’s October 2021 cover star Zendaya and co-star Tom Holland have never confirmed that they’re an item, the teen idols’ respective fandoms have long speculated about a #Tomdaya union. Whether platonic or romantic, there’s no denying that the Gen X favourites have a brilliant connection, both on-screen and off. Ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December, revisit their sweetest moments together through the years, below.