‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Posts Moving Message Ahead of New Season ‘Dedicated’ To Late Dad Billy

Reality television is popular. It’s so popular that there seems to be a show for just about everyone. From watching housewives and their drama unfold to watching people bake and cook to watching them compete to be the best singer or performer in the world, there is no shortage of reality entertainment on television. Shows like “The Deadliest Catch,” are geared more toward fans who want to see things that don’t have to do with pop culture and designer labels – they want to see danger and excitement. The Discovery Channel brought its own drama to television when they debuted this show, and it’s made people such as Sig Hansen not only famous but quite wealthy, too. Just how much money has this boat captain made over the years? Let’s find out.