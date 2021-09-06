CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Posts Moving Message Ahead of New Season ‘Dedicated’ To Late Dad Billy

By Joe Rutland
The Brown family of “Alaskan Bush People” will be sharing their grief on the show this season after the death of Billy Brown. Rain Brown, who is the daughter of Billy and Ami Brown, has shared a moving message. She has “dedicated” this season on the Discovery Channel show to her late father. Billy Brown died in February 2021 after suffering a fatal seizure. He was 68 years old.

