Advertised for 'sale' in a fake online auction, these Muslim women refuse to let the trolls win
Hana Mohsin Khan says she knows why she was targeted on a website that appeared to offer her for sale. "(It's) because of my religion. Because I am Muslim," she said. In early July, the 32-year-old pilot and proud feminist was among more than 80 Muslim women -- journalists, writers and influencers -- whose photos were posted on a mock app called Sulli Deals, a derogatory term for Muslim women typically used by right-wing Hindu men.www.wicz.com
