Despite the many controversies currently surrounding Blizzard Entertainment, it is still inevitable that they will release Overwatch 2, the follow-up to their incredibly popular hero shooter. That said, it might surprise the game’s fanbase to hear that the game will debut earlier than expected, as the Overwatch League is confirmed to start the 2022 season on an early build of Overwatch 2. Overwatch League is the game’s esports scene, and in it we will finally see our first glimpse at how Overwatch 2 plays in a competitive setting. This announcement was first covered by Liz Richardson, reporter for DotEsports.