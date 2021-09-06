CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned At AEW All Out 2021

By Robert DeFelice
Thumbtacks, blood, and dives off of a steel cage lead the Lucha Bros to their first Tag Team Championship in AEW. In what was undoubtedly one of the most competitive matches in the two-year history of AEW, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M captured the AEW Tag Team Championship from Matt and Nick Jackson in the first-ever tag team steel cage match in company history, ending the longest Tag Team Championship reign in the company's two-year history.

