New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned At AEW All Out 2021

AEW delivered on the debut they had been teasing for weeks on The First Dance edition of Rampage, as CM Punk made his big return to wrestling after 7 long years. Then All Elite Wrestling followed that up with Punk's Dynamite debut, and it was during that show that Punk gave out some hints on the company's possible next big signing. Recent rumors and reports have indicated that their next big signing is none other than Daniel Bryan, and according to a new report, he will be debuting sooner rather than later. Bodyslam.net's Cassidy Haynes provided an update on Bryan's status with AEW, and it turns out the current plan is for him to debut at All Out.