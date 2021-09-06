CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan Merkel wins Rivals Gauntlet, earns final invitation to Magic World Championship XXVII

By Xavier Johnson
dotesports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan Merkel won the Rivals Gauntlet by defeating Gavin Thompson in the finals, earning the last invitation to the Magic World Championship XXVII. Piloting Izzet Control, Merkel defeated Thompson and his Gruul Adventures in an upper bracket semifinals rematch to come out on top of this weekend’s Rivals Gauntlet. Merkel also defeated Shota Yasooka, Lee Shi Tian, and Kai Budde in his top-eight run.

