College Sports

USC's win featured new hopes and old flaws striking back

By R.J. Abeytia
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing practice after practice, lift after lift, meeting after meeting, #15 USC finally got to play an opponent in a real game and there was plenty to digest after the Trojans’ 30-7 win. Considering the collective dumpster fire that was the Pac-12 mostly outside of Los Angeles proper on opening weekend, 1-0 is still 1-0 and it beats the alternative. I was curious about what all the practices would lead to on the field and they pretty much added up to what we saw in the Coliseum against a well-coached but completely overmatched opponent.

