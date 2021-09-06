Breckenridge short-term rental owners concerned license cap will decrease property values
Breckenridge is looking to cap its short-term rental licenses, but local vacation homeowners are concerned about how this could impact their property values. Property owners have expressed understanding of the issue in residential areas, but many noted that there are areas and complexes in town designed to be high-density, short-term lodging for vacationers. In particular, owners along the Four O’Clock corridor fear the impact of licenses being nontransferable at sale.www.summitdaily.com
