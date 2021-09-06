CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

I Asked Two Guys on Their Thoughts About Closure

By Marie Gamallo
goodmenproject.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it is but inevitable for two people to break up, may it be due to compatibility, unresolved issues, loss of affection, infidelity, or some other reasons left unsaid. A breakup wears many faces. One could be of happiness, to be rid of much uncertainty that surrounds a dying relationship....

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Two Guys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

People treated me with more respect after I added 1 word into conversations

This article was updated on August 25, 2021. We all want to be treated with respect – whether that’s at work, or in our personal lives. As someone who works with words for a living, I’ve learned that using certain words and phrases over others on paper can have an effect on not only how an article reads, but how a reader responds to the information being presented. Which is how I tricked you all into clicking on this headline.
Relationship Advicemomjunction.com

How To Know If Someone Is Your Soulmate: 20 Clear Signs

Being in love is one of the most incredible feelings you can experience. This experience becomes even more special if you have fallen in love with your soulmate. A soulmate is someone with whom you have a deep connection. You have an unspoken partnership with your soulmate, and you both inspire each other to challenge yourselves and grow as individuals.
Posted by
Sira M.

5 Signs Someone Truly Loves You

Years ago, a friend of mine, Sara, called me in the middle of the night. She was crying. Her boyfriend, Mark, was avoiding her and she felt he wasn't much into her anymore. It had been two weeks since they had last met.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

15 Things to Do When He Chooses Someone Else Over You

One of the worst relationship issues that can happen to you is when he chooses someone else over you. This situation leaves you devastated and confused. You begin to ask yourself, “Why did he choose her over me?” “Why does he love her and not me?”. These questions can sometimes...
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Dear Fiona: Our new neighbours keep suggesting we get together but then never do – are they just being polite?

The problem…“My mum is British but married a German, and I was brought up in Germany but now live in the UK. Although she tried to raise us kids with as much awareness of our ‘Britishness’ as she could, there are still many things I have to learn.“I now realise that ‘let’s get together some time’ doesn’t necessarily mean the other person wants a get-together – but what I don’t know is the difference between a polite phrase or a genuine offer. I’m particularly confused about our new neighbours, a really nice family with four kids about the same age...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Well+Good

6 signs someone is in love with you, based on body language alone

The early stages of a romantic relationship holds tons of excitement and potential energy; you’re learning new things about your new partner, settling into new routines, and figuring out your feelings. At a certain point, though, you’ll probably be ready to say those three magic words, but you're nervous about uttering them first for fear that you won't hear them in return, or—worse—that your partner won't share your sentiment. Because picking up on signs someone is in love with you isn't a science or easy to do with any semblance of confidence, the act of saying it can feel like a game of chicken—but that doesn't have to be the case.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

When Letting Go Is Tough: How to Emotionally Detach from Someone

Whether it’s a complicated romantic relationship or a toxic one with family, there are times you just have to let go. We’ve all experienced relationships that felt too involved or emotionally draining. These unhealthy relationships can be draining both mentally and physically. Sometimes, detaching from them is the best way...
Posted by
Vanessa Torre

Never Say These Things When Breaking Up With Someone

You may think certain words help, but they can do more harm than good. We put in the effort, gave our time, and invested emotionally in someone. We took a risk that this thing called love would pay off. We hedged that bet and we lost. We realize there is only one option for us.
Posted by
L.A. Strucke

5 Signs You've Fallen For a Narcissist

You’ve met the guy or girl of your dreams. They are charming, charismatic, and everything you’ve always hoped for. In the beginning, it’s like a dream come true. They are showering you with love, pursuing you, and seem very interested. And then you start noticing some disturbing signs that reveal that you’ve fallen for a narcissist.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Dreaming About an Ex Might Mean These 10 Things

Love is a choice. It takes you a second to fall deep for someone, but it can take a lifetime to get over those feelings. If you start dreaming about an ex, it can cause all sorts of emotions to erupt. If the relationship was toxic, then you might be...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
POPSUGAR

Are You in a "Backburner Relationship?" These Signs Will Make It Clear

Have you ever felt like you're putting more into a relationship than your partner is? Do you constantly feel like you have to do things on their schedule? Are you often left feeling like you're not their first option, but maybe their last? If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, there's a good chance you're in what's called a "backburner relationship," and it's exactly what it sounds like.
Relationship Advicedistrictchronicles.com

I won’t call my husband when I go into labour

A FURIOUS mum-to-be has revealed that she won’t be calling her husband when she goes into labour. The woman, who is expecting her fourth baby and is currently just over 38 weeks pregnant, explained that her husband is rarely home. 1. A pregnant mum has revealed that she won’t call...
Relationship Adviceparentherald.com

6 Things You Should Not Do When Getting a Divorce

Getting divorced can be an emotional and difficult process. Emotions are high, and many couples tend to make poor decisions that can cause serious consequences in the long run. To make sure that your divorce will run smoothly, here are some things you should avoid at all costs. Don't be...
Posted by
E.B. Johnson

The 8 Telling Signs They Don't Want to be With You Anymore

by: E.B. Johnson (Image by @lucioabbi via Twenty20) Although it can be one of the most painful things to admit, the people we love aren’t always honest with us about their feelings. Even if we care for them more than we care for ourselves, that doesn’t always mean they want to stay or that they want to build a life with us. It’s important to be honest with yourself when it feels like something isn’t right. Though your partner might say they want to be with you, there are some concrete warning signs that can reveal that they might be leading you on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy