Luke Stoltman Victorious at The 2021 Europe’s Strongest Man, See Results and Recap
The 2021 Europe’s Strongest Man (ESM) competition took place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The event brought together several of the top Strongman athletes who duked it out for top spots and almost 10,000 fans. Last year’s winner Luke Richardson would not defend his title due to suffering a biceps injury and Scotland’s Luke Stoltman would secure the victory.fitnessvolt.com
