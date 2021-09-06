CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

One person dead after failed to move over crash in Defiance County

By Katie Honigford
hometownstations.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorist to remember to move over after a fatal accident in Defiance County on Saturday. Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on U.S. Route 24. Sgt. Fernando Chavez had a car pulled over for a speeding violation when his patrol car was hit from behind by a pick up driven by 28-year-old Justin Johnson of Defiance. Johnson's truck and the patrol car was pushed into vehicle that was pulled over.

