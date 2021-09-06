CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Why are we playing on this field?

By VignetteHoo Joined:
sportswar.com
 3 days ago

It’s weird. It’s really wet. Not sure if the grounds crew is trying to stop -- WahooMatt05 09/05/2021 9:15PM. Much better in the last 15, and yeah we really need to get a win here -- hoosnick 09/05/2021 9:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSsportingkc.com

SKCvCOL Quotes: "We’re playing the way we want to play"

They had a chance there at the end, for sure, but I’ll speak about us. We were good. We were really good. They made a lot of changes, too. They came out with the idea that they were going to go after us a little bit. I thought we were really, really good with the ball. I thought, in the first half, we were dangerous. I think, in the second half, we were much better in combination play in and around the final third. If one ball had just gone our way a little bit. Give them a lot of credit – they worked hard and they defended. I can’t say anything but great things about the guys’ effort and their commitment. It was a really high, high level performance today. Their attitude and their mentality and to play the way they did as long as they did was a heck of a performance from that perspective.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Who will we play in the third round of the Carabao Cup?

Our first domestic cup outing of the new season will take place during the week commencing 20 September, though the precise date and kick-off time are yet to be confirmed. The match with the Hammers follows just days after our trip to the London Stadium to face David Moyes's side in the Premier League (Sunday 19 September, kick-off 14:00 BST), and precedes our home match with Aston Villa the following Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST).
NFLYardbarker

Justin Fields' One-Play-Away Mentality

Being the backup quarterback who runs scout team takes some getting used to but it seems Justin Fields is adapting. Fields is not going to rot away on the sidelines as he's trying stay involved, but there remain obvious differences to the Bears at this point in his development between veteran starter Andy Dalton and the rookie.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

What we've been playing

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: base-building, measureless caverns, and creatures that get meaner in the dark. If you fancy catching up on some of the older...
NFLsportswar.com

Why is a LB playing QB. Ira is swoll

Thought he looked like Vince Young. He's a long strider. Does not look -- Maupin233 09/05/2021 12:06AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFLchatsports.com

Saints to play Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville in Week 1

The Saints will play the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, multiple sources told the Times-Picayune's @JeffDuncan_. The New Orleans Saints will head 500 miles east from home to play the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. According to Jeff Duncan and Amie Just of NOLA.com, the Saints and...
Sportssportswar.com

We can play the game

But we will be awful at it....any kid that is grifting for money isn't likely to end up at VT. We will always be out NILed by the competition. We are presently in on several top 75 kids. Let's hope they are in it for different things than a sleazy but technically legal "business deal".
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Tulane prepares to play first home game at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Tulane University Green Wave will play their first home game of the season at Legion Field after the team was forced to temporarily relocate to Birmingham because of Hurricane Ida. In the video above, Birmingham City Council President William Parker talks about the preparations underway at...
Soccersportswar.com

Curious Decision to go there

I can't imagine that the $$ will be any better than if he stayed wher he was and progressed or went to a team where he could truly compete for the top spot. I would have a hard time replacing Truner at this point and even horvath may be getting more PT and improve his standing as well. Maybe Steffen didn't realy care that much about USMT duty.
NFLsportswar.com

Yes we have quick hitters out of split back and the QB is under center

Great article. Really highlights how well the team played this past week. -- Maupin233 09/09/2021 1:18PM. Not bad considering Anae was basically trying a ton of gadget plays -- hooman#1 09/09/2021 1:50PM. I am being admittedly nitpicky as we should be when assessing performance -- ClaytonCav 09/09/2021 2:47PM. That's built...
Soccersportswar.com

No arguments here. Having the option is better than not.

FYI. From the UVA preview release: Daniel Wright is available Friday. -- Kris. Does NCAA soccer have video review? Challenges? Seems like it should, for -- Hoo TV 09/09/2021 3:32PM. I guess a Maryland Atletics live YouTube stream doesn't qualify? I think -- Hoo TV 09/09/2021 3:51PM. You must log...
Footballdawgpost.com

What We Are Hearing: "We have the talent. We can play with anyone."

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs have no shortage of talent that’s been acquired under Kirby Smart the last few years. One insider said that is probably the biggest challenge for Kirby Smart and his crew. “The important thing to see is how we manage people,” that insider said. "There is...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears Only Worried About Akiem Hicks' Play on the Field, That's It

Bears only worried about Hicks' play on the field, that's it originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What’s going on with Akiem Hicks? Why hasn’t he spoken to the media? Is he unhappy playing on the last year of his contract without an extension? What happened that one time he was pulled from practice after warmups?
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLsportswar.com

When we run to RO

Who exactly is the QB optioning? Is it a particular one player read (i.e. the DE), if he sees green, or does it have progressions like the triple option/wishbone where he read the NT, then the DE, then a DB? I gress same goes for the RPO' is the QB reading one particular player identified pre-snap?

Comments / 0

Community Policy