Following tonight’s big, hopefully-epic finale, why not discuss things further when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow season 7 on The CW?. Let’s start, first and foremost, with what should be the most important news: There will be a season 7 coming down the road. This one will of course feel a little different from what we had in season 6, and for a wide array of reasons. For starters, Matt Ryan is playing a totally different character rather than John Constantine. We also could be seeing less of Dominic Purcell based on some conversations that we first heard months ago. We imagine that even more new additions and announcements will start to come out over the next month — they almost have to given the short break time between seasons!