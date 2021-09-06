Rick and Morty season 6 premiere date hopes: Is it renewed?
Following the finale airing on Adult Swim today, can you expect a Rick and Morty season 6 renewal? If it happens, when will it premiere?. The first that we have to report on here today is pretty simple — there will, in fact, be a season 6 of the series on Adult Swim in the future. That was confirmed a few years back, when there were a whopping 70 episodes of the animated comedy ordered. In other words, this show is not ending anytime soon, especially if there continues to be ten-episode seasons. This is certainly exciting news, given that it allows the creative team plenty of time to cook up future ideas without forcing them to stress along the way. (For Dan Harmon in particular, this level of security is probably comforting after Community was nearly canceled for years on end.)cartermatt.com
