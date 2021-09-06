CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

‘Shark Tank’ star Daymond John, DJ Spinderella and more honored for mentoring youth

By Itoro Umontuen
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXXpq_0bnc45Ts00

You know Daymond John as a powerhouse entrepreneur as well as a judge on “Shark Tank” and DJ Spinderella as part of the groundbreaking female rap group Salt-N-Pepa, but behind the scenes, they are busy giving back.

The stars were honored on Tuesday with The Sister Accord Leadership Award in Cincinnati, Ohio, for their work mentoring young men and women. The non-profit organization, founded by Sonia Jackson Myles, empowers young women to eradicate bullying and violence.

“I cannot believe it is actually eight years that The Sister Accord has been doing such amazing work in the community, and mentoring by example,” according to a video of John’s acceptance speech. “I truly believe in mentorship, and I am here because of a tribe of mentors. That is what I try to do on Shark Tank and in my personal life.”

DJ Spinderella told CNN, “I hope this 8th annual Sister Accord Day serves as a reminder to girls and women all over the world to lead with love, reject mean girl mentalities and celebrate one other’s achievements.”

The other award recipients included New Edition’s Johnny Gill, Byron Cage, Janice Bryant Howroyd, Janet B. Reid, and Jim Bechtold.

Jackson Myles told CNN in a statement, “At the Sister Accord Foundation, we believe the world needs love. It is our core; it is our mantra; it is our lifestyle. The number eight represents new beginnings, and I am overjoyed to mark the eighth annual Sister Accord Day, along with our extraordinary list of performers, award-winners, and honorees.”

Comments / 0

 

TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
862K+
Views
The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications' motto and driving force ever since: "A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard."

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
