DC Attorney General announces wage theft lawsuit ahead of Labor Day

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced a lawsuit involving a DMV company accused of failing to pay its workers a minimum wage ahead of Labor Day. "The lawsuit, along with others, are all critical to our office's efforts to hold businesses accountable and to deter them from taking advantage of workers. We'll go after them one at a time," Racine said during a roundtable discussion highlighting the lawsuit and efforts underway to make workers aware of their rights.