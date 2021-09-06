CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-070130- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0041.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /PINN4.2.ER.210902T0406Z.210904T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 926 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Sunday was 21.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 19.7 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.9 feet on 06/01/1984. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 20.9 Sun 9 pm 20.3 19.9

