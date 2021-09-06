Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-070700- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0043.000000T0000Z-210907T0700Z/ /LTFN4.1.ER.210902T0213Z.210904T0315Z.210907T0100Z.NO/ 549 PM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * Until late tonight. * At 5:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 7.2 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM EDT Monday was 8.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.8 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, The lower end of East-Holsman Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of Hoffman Grove in Wayne sustain some nuisance flooding. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Stg Time Date Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 7.2 Mon 5 pm 6.3 5.7 Crested