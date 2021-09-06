Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-071000- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0042.000000T0000Z-210907T1600Z/ /SIGN4.3.ER.210902T0713Z.210903T2345Z.210907T1000Z.NR/ 549 PM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River Above Singac. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 4:45 PM EDT Monday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:45 PM EDT Monday was 10.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.3 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield is subject to closures. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Stg Time Date Passaic River Singac 8.5 9.0 Mon 4 pm 8.0 7.3 Crested