Flood Warning issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-06 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-035-070800- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0040.000000T0000Z-210907T0800Z/ /CAMN4.1.ER.210902T0012Z.210902T0330Z.210907T0200Z.NO/ 549 PM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Chatham. * Until late tonight. * At 5:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.3 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 PM EDT Monday was 6.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.2 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, Open areas adjacent to the Passaic River flood in New Providence, Chatham Township, and Berkley Heights. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of the Shepard Kolluck Park in Chatham floods. River Road by Henry Drive is subject to closures. Target Area: Morris; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. Stream Fld Observed Fcsts (8 pm) Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Stg Time Date Passaic River Chatham 6.0 6.3 Mon 5 pm 5.5 5.2 Crested

alerts.weather.gov

