Lashana Lynch will soon be playing the new 007 in the highly-anticipated No Time to Die, but most fans still know her best as Maria Rambeau from Captain Marvel. Sadly, Maria was killed offscreen during WandaVision when it was revealed she died of cancer during the five years her daughter, Monica Rambeau, was "blipped." While Maria may have passed in the current timeline, the MCU is now entering a world of multiverses, not to mention the easy ability to feature flashbacks, which means there's always a chance we could see Lynch in the franchise again. Recently, the star spoke with the Los Angeles Times and addressed the possibility of her return in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.