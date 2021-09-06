CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Chicken wing eating champion crowned in Orchard Park

CNN
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — You might need a roll of Tums for this story.

The National Buffalo Wing Festival hosted its annual chicken wing eating contest at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday.

The idea is to eat as many chicken wings as possible in 12 minutes.

Miki Sudo came in first place, but only by the skin of a couple chicken wings.

Get this, she gobbled down 246 wings in that 12 minute span.

Joey Chestnut came in second place just two wings behind.

It was originally called a tie, but a recount gave Sudo the win.

Local favorite, and pro wrestler, Megabyte Ronnie managed to eat about 136 wings.

Nick Wehry and Geoffrey Esper tied for third place eating 220 wings each in 12 minutes.

