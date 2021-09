Kidnapped, burned alive, and left to die at age three–not everyone gets to tell such a narrative, but Cooli Highh lived to tell the tale. Like a phoenix, he rose and fought for his life. Today, he aims to tell the world that the child who was engulfed by fire long ago is now ready to spit his own flames, and he is doing that through his fiery musical talent, beginning with his latest project, Trap Tape Vol. 1. Additionally, Trap Tape Vol. 2 is also set to release on November 25th. The artist also dropped 9 Hrs, a mixtape hosted by DJ VIP.