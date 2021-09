Despite dropping a 4-2 decision to the Washington Nationals Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves were able to maintain their lead in the NL East standings thanks to losses by the Phillies and the Mets. The Braves will try to keep the pressure on Thursday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Huascar Ynoa will get the start for Atlanta while Erick Fedde will be on the mound for Washington.