San Diego County, CA

Chaparral Fire at 95% Containment As Officials Ask Public to Steer Clear of Area

By Editor
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Areas charred by the Chaparral Fire on the San Diego-Riverside County line. Image from Cal Fire video

The 1,427-acre Chaparral Fire, which has been burning for over a week and prompted evacuations early on, was 95% contained Sunday, officials said.

They expect full containment by Wednesday.

The fire erupted Aug. 28 in the Cold Springs area at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest in southwest Riverside County. It grew to reach into San Diego County.

Two structures burned the first day and a firefighter suffered minor injuries, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations for parts of La Cresta, an unincorporated community at the foot of the Santa Ana mountains. Residents have since been allowed to return.

Officials issued a reminder that firefighters continued to conduct mop-up operations. They urged motorists to drive carefully on the area’s narrow roads.

They also said non-residents should stay away from the area until the Cleveland National Forest closure orders end on Sept. 17.

At the height of the blaze, four air tankers and multiple water-dropping helicopters made runs on the flames. Along with U.S. Forest Service crews, personnel from Cal Fire-San Diego, Murrieta Fire & Rescue, and the Hemet and Corona fire departments aided in the operation.

About 350 firefighting personnel remained on site as of Sunday.

– City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

